Mike Richards to Billy Blue Publishing

Billy Blue Publishing, part of the Daywind Music Group, has signed Mike Richards, founding member of the Chigger Hill Boys & Terri, as a writer with the company.

In addition to songs he has contributed to CHB&T, Mike has ones recorded by The Lewis Family, Lee Greenwood, and a great many popular gospel groups. He also wrote music for NBC’s Third Watch during its six seasons on the air.

Of this new association, Mike says…

“I am so very excited to become a part of this elite family of songwriters and staff at Billy Blue Publishing. I hope to contribute to their success for a very long time. Thank you to the Billy Blue team for believing in me!”

Creative Director for Billy Blue Publishing, Joe Dan Cornett, says that they feel the same.

“We are thrilled to have Mike join our Billy Blue Music Publishing family. His exceptional writing skills and profound knowledge of the bluegrass genre will undoubtedly prove to be a huge asset for us and the entire bluegrass community. I eagerly anticipate the impact of his songs on this genre for years to come.”

Richards joins a talented roster of Billy Blue Publishing writers that includes Laura Leigh Jones, Bill Whyte, David Morris, Donna Ulisse, Alan Bibey, Jason Barie, Kristy Cox, Jerry Cole, John Meador, Mike Richards, Jim VanCleve, Barry Abernathy, Carson Peters, Darrell Webb, and more.

Congratulations to Mike and Billy Blue!