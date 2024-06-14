Mike Mitchell’s Uncommon Man video

Just in time for Father’s Day, Virginia bluegrass singer and songwriter Mike Mitchell has released a music video for his current single, Uncommon Man, which features harmony vocals from Mike’s Turnberry Records label mate, Greg Blake.

The song comes from Mitchell’s Fathers & Sons album, and is a very personal one for him. He explained how it came to be written, sharing a story about he and his wife visiting Nashville several years ago.

“One late night in 2020 at the SPBGMA convention, Jenny and I stayed with Dawn Kenney at The Hit House in East Nashville. We were chatting (definitely not gossiping!) about the music industry, and catching up on friends. The conversation turned to Greg Blake’s career, both past and present. Greg is one of those guys who chose to prioritize raising a family over pursuing a performance career. Greg’s story, much like my own, is truly inspiring in this business filled with broken homes and isolated musicians.

Feeling it deserved a ballad, I woke up the next morning with the first line of the chorus in my head. Dawn and I spent countless hours crafting the rest of the song; we consider it some of our best work.

I’m incredibly excited to have Greg singing harmony with me on this track!”

Blake says that he was honored to serve as inspiration for Uncommon Man, and to sing with Mike on the track.

“It was never a question to me, where to put my love and my loyalties. My family was and is everything to me, and I wouldn’t trade those years at home, with them, for the world. The fact that I am now able to follow my other passion in life, and enjoy travel, with amazing musicians who are also good friends is proof that God’s plan for my life was always in place.”

Assisting in the studio were Tray Wellington on banjo, Jake Mosley on mandolin, Joey Mosely on guitar, and Jason Moore on bass. Mitchell sings the lead and plays fiddle.

Check out the video, and don’t be embarrassed if it brings a tear to your eye thinking about your own dad, and what he sacrificed for his family.

Uncommon Man, and the full Fathers & Son album, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be purchased directly from the artist.

Radio programmers can get the tracks at AirPlay Direct.