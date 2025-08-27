Mike Mitchell to Mountain Fever, new single

Virginia singer, songwriter, and fiddler Mike Mitchell has been announced as the newest artist to join the Mountain Fever Records family. And with the announcement comes some new music from his next album, Love Songs, Torch & Bluegrass.

A native Canadian, Mike has lived in and around Floyd, Virginia for many years, where he is a respected music teacher and operator of the Floyd Music School. He grew up classically trained, but put that all aside when bitten by the bluegrass bug.

Amanda Cook, new owner of Mountain Fever Records, says of their latest signee…

“Mike brings a rare combination of artistry, authenticity, and heart to the bluegrass world. His commitment to both artistry and community is inspiring, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with him for this next chapter in his career.”

Mike’s new single, Little Mountain Home, is a song written by Meredith Wilkerson, which struck a chord with Mitchell when he first heard it.

“Some pieces of music resonate so profoundly, they feel like your own story, your own truth. This gem is one of them. It takes me straight back to when my young family and I arrived in the mountains, full of intent and homesteading dreams.”

Like the full album, Little Mountain Home was produced by Darin Aldridge, who plays guitar and sings harmony, with Mike on fiddle and lead vocals, Wayne Benson on mandolin, Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, and Tim Surrett on bass. Deanie Richardson produced Mitchell’s fiddle tracks.

They’ve created a good ol’, down-home feel on this back-to-basics song.

Have a listen.

Little Mountain Home is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Love Songs, Torch & Bluegrass is expected to have a 2026 release.