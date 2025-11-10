Mile High in Denver from Route 3

From Pinecastle Records comes a new single from Missouri’s Route 3, taken from their current album, The Best of Route 3: Live at The Station Inn, recorded in Nashville’s chief bluegrass venue before a sold out crowd.

For the single they’ve chosen Mile High In Denver, written by mandolinist Greg Potter and guitarist Jason Jordan, who sings the lead. It’s a song of perseverance in the face of difficulty, specifically looking ahead to a changed life at the end of a cherished romance.

Along with Potter and Jordan, the track features Janice Martin on banjo and Doug Clifton on bass, as well as guest participation from Station Inn owner Joshua Ulbrich on reso-guitar.

It’s a thoughtful song with an acoustic country feel from this veteran group, known for turning out quality recordings.

Have a listen.

Mile High in Denver, and The Best of Route 3: Live at The Station Inn, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.