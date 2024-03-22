Mike Hartgrove purchases Bauc’s fiddle

Mike Hartgrove, fiddler with the Lonesome River Band, is proud of his latest instrument acquisition.

“I have some really exciting news! I bought Terry Baucom’s fiddle! The fiddle that he played with Charlie Moore, and also with the original Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver!” he happily declared last week.

“This fiddle means a lot to me. I had set the fiddle up for Terry a few weeks before he died. It’s a good fiddle! And it needs to stay in North Carolina! So I asked Cindy if she would sell the fiddle to me. She responded quickly and said that she thought Terry would really want me to have it! So I feel like a part of Terry will still be with us on the road this year!!”

Cindy Baucom, Terry’s widow and host of the Knee Deep in Bluegrass radio program, shared a little musical history.

“This was the fiddle that Terry played as a member of Charlie Moore & the Dixie Partners on shows and recordings. Last year as Terry’s disease progressed and playing banjo was becoming more difficult for him, he got this fiddle back out. Grove offered to set it up for him. Sammy Shelor purchased him a new bow and Jason Carter gave him a ‘Fiddler’ cap.

It meant a lot to him for his friends to come together to make sure he was still playing music. When I thought about the future of the fiddle, Mike Hartgrove kept coming to mind. As he and I were talking one day and he expressed interest, I was thrilled. Bauc and Grove were great friends for many years and he would be happy to know the fiddle is in Grove’s capable hands. 100% of the proceeds went to the Terry Baucom Scholarship Fund.”

More details on the Duke of Drive’s scholarship will be forthcoming.