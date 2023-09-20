Mike Compton and Joe Newberry to Katie K Wrangles

Katie K Wrangles, the booking and management firm run by Katie Kirchner in Michigan, has announced that they will now be representing the duo of Compton & Newberry. That, of course, is mandolin maestro Mike Compton with banjo player and guitarist Joe Newberry.

Bluegrass fans have known Compton for decades, both as perhaps the most shining exponent of the Bill Monroe mandolin style, and as an instructor in those techniques. As the original mando man with The Nashville Bluegrass Band, he toured all over the country, and his appearance in the film, O Brother, Where Art Thou, put him in front of even more people, as did the live tour associated with the movie. These days, his Monroe Mandolin Camp exposes students to the wonder of Bill’s mandolin style for future generations of players.

Joe Newberry has worked as a traditional troubadour most of his life. A noted singer, songwriter, and banjo player, he has worked for many years as a solo act, and with Mike Compton in their duo. During its broadcast years, Joe was a frequent guest on A Prairie Home Companion, and has collaborated with numerous prominent folk artists like Mike Seeger, Norman & Nancy Blake, and the Carolina Chocolate Drops.

Katie Kirchner came into bluegrass in the family way, through her husband, Todd Kirchner, bass player with Full Cord. She sang with the band, and handled their management, when it became clear that she had a knack for artist representation. After forming her own agency, she started handling dates for Becky Buller and Desmond Jones as well. Now, with the addition of Compton & Newberry, Katie has a full roster of acts to keep on the road.

She says that she feels privileged to work with such highly regarded artists as Mike and Joe.

“I am honored to have Mike Compton and Joe Newberry join forces with me. Their dedication to preserving and promoting traditional American music aligns perfectly with my mission. I look forward to working closely with them to bring their incredible talent to audiences worldwide.”

Kirchner will represent Compton & Newberry for their duo shows, and can also arrange solo performances for either of them. For information on bringing Mike and Joe to your festival or venue, contact Katie online.