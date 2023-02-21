Midwinter Bluegrass Festival returns in 2023

This report on the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival is a contribution from Kevin Slick, President of the Colorado Bluegrass Music Society.

The Midwinter Bluegrass Festival, a Colorado tradition since 1986, returned this past weekend in Northglenn, CO.

Between COVID shut-downs and festival founder Ken Seaman’s passing, the last Midwinter festival was February 2020, so it’s fair to say that local fans were anxious for the return of this great festival. Midwinter has always been a special event in the long winter months when most of us are seriously missing the festival jamming scene.

Ryegrass Productions took over the festival and did a fantastic job of bringing together the big bluegrass family with bands like AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Special Consensus, Della Mae, Blue Canyon Boys, Jake Leg, Wood Belly, Jeremy Garrett, Orchard Creek Band, and many more.

Photos by Vicki Quarles and Kevin Slick.

Kimber Ludiker with Della Mae at the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn, CO
Vicki Vaughn with Della Mae at the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn, CO
Celia Wordsmith with Della Mae at the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn, CO
Avril Smith with Della Mae at the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn, CO
Gary Dark with the Blue Canyon Band at the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn, CO
Jason Hicks with the Blue Canyon Band at the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn, CO
Michael Prewitt with Special Consensus at the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn, CO
Dan Eubanks with Special Consensus at the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn, CO
Greg Blake with Special Consensus at the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn, CO
Greg Cahill with Special Consensus at the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn, CO
AJ Lee at the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn, CO
Sully Tuttle with AJ Lee & Blue Summit at the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn, CO
FY5 at the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn, CO
Scott gates with AJ Lee & Blue Summit at the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn, CO
Orchard Creek Band at the 2023 Midwinter Bluegrass Festival in Northglenn, CO
