MidWinter Bluegrass Festival continues without Ken Seaman

The 2023 edition of the popular MidWinter Bluegrass Festival, coming up in February in Northglenn, CO, will be the first absent founder and long time organizer, Ken Seaman, who passed away in 2021 after running the event since 1986. Ads a result, the 2022 festival was cancelled.

Ken was a legend in the Colorado bluegrass community, not only for this festival, but also as a founding member of The Bluegrass Patriots, with whom he toured for more than 30 years. Along with his wife, Mary, the Seamans produced the MidWinter festival for 35 years.

The festival is now in the hands of new owners, Ryegrass Productions, who have many years of experience putting on house concerts in central Colorado. The Colorado Bluegrass Music Society is also a long time sponsor of the festival.

Kevin Slick, President of the CBMS, says that this is a premiere event for bluegrass fans and jammers in the region.

“For years, MidWinter has been a favorite gathering for the Front Range of Colorado, a break from the winter and a chance to pick with friends and enjoy a great diverse line up of local and national acts.”

He also mentioned that the 2023 festival will be honoring Ken Seaman throughout the weekend of February 17-19.

The MidWinter Bluegrass Festival is held at the Delta by Marriott Hotel in Northglenn. Special rates are available for festival goers.

Ryegrass put this video together to showcase the 2023 event.

Full details can be found online.