Midwest Banjo Camp adds bluegrass vocal track

The long-running Midwest Banjo Camp, celebrating their 20th year in 2025, is introducing a track for bluegrass vocals for the first time this year. Focusing, of course, on the banjo, with instruction on bluegrass and old time banjo at four levels of skill and experience, plus tenor banjo, mandolin, guitar, fiddle, and bass, there will now be four days to work on singing under the direction of Elizabeth Loring.

Camp director Ken Perlman says that after offering a taste at the 2024 sessions, they have now jumped in whole hog.

“We had such great response to Elizabeth Loring’s vocal skills workshop at MBC last year that we decided to make it a full-time track for the ’25 Camp. She’s really great at what she does!”

Loring will be assisted by Greg Blake of Special Consensus and Michael Miles.

She reports being more than excited by this opportunity to help people learn to love singing.

“I am thrilled about this, as I am passionate about helping people who think they can’t sing, or aren’t happy with their singing, realize that it’s not just something they have to live with, but can be improved, just as we improve our banjo or mandolin skills. It’s just too fun and rewarding to not learn to sing if you want to!

I love the people at Midwest Banjo Camp—it’s worth the whole trip just to have Alan Munde stop in the hall to tell you a joke. MBC has always oﬀered a couple of vocal classes, and I’ve been helping with those since 2014. I’m excited to have plenty of time this year to really explore vocal mechanics, style, confidence… all the elements that go into singing. If you’re not even sure you are brave enough to try singing at all, or if you’ve been a vocalist for years and want to refine your technique or avoid injury, we have classes for you.

Bluegrass vocal instruction does not get nearly as much attention as the other instruments, even though it’s a huge part of the style. A lot of people feel they are just stuck with the voice they were born with, and I love helping them realize there is so much you can do to shape your tone and improve your intonation. Just like you can learn to hold your pick at a diﬀerent angle or get your capo on tighter, there are things you can work on to make yourself happier with your singing.

I’m bringing lots of practical tips and encouraging advice for singers at all levels, from beginning jammers to seasoned performers. Some things are easy and will improve your singing immediately, while others you will have to take home and work on over time. But if you want to put in the time and eﬀort, you can do this!”

The following vocal classes will be offered this year:

Vocal Technique and Exercises – How the body produces vocal sounds, breathing techniques, tips for practice, and care for your voice. Vocal exercises you can do at home to improve volume, tone and pitch.

How the body produces vocal sounds, breathing techniques, tips for practice, and care for your voice. Vocal exercises you can do at home to improve volume, tone and pitch. Jam Survival: Singing for Jammers – Basic jam etiquette, overcoming shyness, developing a song list, knowing when to come in, being heard, and more. Opportunity to lead a song in a friendly jam (only if you want to!).

Basic jam etiquette, overcoming shyness, developing a song list, knowing when to come in, being heard, and more. Opportunity to lead a song in a friendly jam (only if you want to!). Vocal Harmony: Duets – Learn to sing two-part harmony. Demos, a little theory, some practical hints, and an opportunity to try it!

Learn to sing two-part harmony. Demos, a little theory, some practical hints, and an opportunity to try it! Finding Your Authentic Voice – Learn the evolution of bluegrass and old-time singing styles and influential singers, then how to develop your own personal style. Opportunity for vocal coaching for those who want it.

Learn the evolution of bluegrass and old-time singing styles and influential singers, then how to develop your own personal style. Opportunity for vocal coaching for those who want it. Self-confidence and Stage Fright – Not just for singing!

Not just for singing! Vocal Performance Techniques: Singing for Performers – Practice singing into condenser and dynamic microphones, tips for performing with a band, choosing material, and avoiding injury. Opportunity for vocal coaching for those who want it.

Practice singing into condenser and dynamic microphones, tips for performing with a band, choosing material, and avoiding injury. Opportunity for vocal coaching for those who want it. Vocal Harmony: Trios – Learn to add a third part to a duet. Demos, a little theory, some practical hints, and an opportunity to try it!

Learn to add a third part to a duet. Demos, a little theory, some practical hints, and an opportunity to try it! Mean What You Sing! – How to make believers out of your audience. Taught by Michael Miles.

How to make believers out of your audience. Taught by Michael Miles. Improving Your Bluegrass Vocals – Taught by Greg Blake.

Midwest Banjo Camp has a large faculty for all the bluegrass instruments, and takes place June 5-8 on the campus of Manchester University in North Manchester, Indiana. The structure of the camp allows attendees to pick and choose among the many classes offered in any time slot, so each student can choose their own curriculum.

We are assured that room remains to register for 2025, with full details available online.