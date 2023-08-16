Sequoia Rose is a young bluegrass artist living in Humboldt County, CA. Primarily known as a mandolinist, they have multiple first place finishes back east in instrumental competitions.

Growing up in Pennsylvania as David Watson, Sequoia performed regularly with 64 to Grayson, but adopted a new identity in California. A debut single is just released, a psychedelic bluegrass cover of the Peter Rowan classic, Midnight Moonlight. Since the song appeared on the epic Old & In The Way album in 1973, it has served as an anthem for the more progressive edge of bluegrass music, and a standard in the repertoire of contemporary jamgrass artists.

Rose provides mandolin, guitar, and bass on this new arrangement, with Scott Vestal on banjo and Drew McGowan on fiddle. They deliver a jamtastic version, with the expected extended flat three diversion, and Sequoia’s deft vocals.

Rose explains that the plan was to honor the original recording, while adding a little something of their own.

“We wanted to pay homage to the brilliance of Peter Rowan’s Midnight Moonlight while adding our own unique twist to it. The combination of classic bluegrass elements with the trippy and psychedelic vibes was a thrilling challenge for us, and we are thrilled to share the result with the world.”

Have a listen…

Midnight Moonlight from Sequoia Rose is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will; find the track at AirPlay Direct.