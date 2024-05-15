Midnight Hollow covers Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

Midnight Hollow – photo © Chad Sanders

When Oklahoma bluegrass band Midnight Hollow were ready to release a new single, they chose to cover U2’s massive international hit from 1987, Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For. The song became an anthem for the iconic Irish rockers, and has been recorded by a number of other artists over the years, including a previous bluegrass cut by Dierks Bentley and Del McCoury.

Midnight Hollow kicks the song off in a vein smilier to the original, but with grassy rhythm guitar and vocal. In a different key, banjo player Joey Shann sings it in a high, plaintive voice until the band joins after the chorus.

Shann says he knew this song from his youth, but then one day, he heard it as bluegrass.

“I grew up listening to the ’80s with my Dad headed to town, and I think we can all agree the ’80s were a special time for music, and hair. I was in the store and this song I’ve heard a hundred times came on the radio, and for some reason, this time it sounded bluegrass in my head. So I brought it to the guys and we made it happen.”

Support comes from band members Allan Sanders on guitar and mandolin, Daniel Collier on fiddle, and Chance Coppedge on bass. Harmony vocals are provided by Allan and Chance. The band also counts sound and lighting tech Michael Rarick as a member.

It does make a fine bluegrass number, and the guys retain the song’s initial vibe with the 4/4 beat. Have a listen.

I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For from Midnight Hollow is available today from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track via AirPlay Direct.