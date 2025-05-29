Midnight Fire from Matt Wallace

Bluegrass bass player and vocalist Matt Wallace has a new single dropping tomorrow with Huckleberry Music, a grassy remake of Steve Wariner’s 1983 hit, Midnight Fire.

Matt is stepping out from the sideman role these days, after years working with Audie Blaylock & Redline, Paul Williams & Victory Trio, and Pine Mountain Railroad. And he is singing the lead on Midnight Fire, one he especially likes, written by Dave Gibson and Lewis Anderson.

“As a fan of ’80s country music, Steve Wariner is a favorite artist of mine. This is just one of those songs I heard and thought it would be a terrific bluegrass song with lots of mean banjo. I hope everyone enjoys our bluegrass spin on this!”

That mean banjo comes from Ron Stewart, who also plays fiddle. Additional support is provided by Alex Hibbits on mandolin and Brian Stephens on guitar. Matt sings and plays bass.

It’s a cracklin’ track where everyone shines. Check it out.

Midnight Fire by Matt Wallace will be available on May 30 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers at Get It Played.