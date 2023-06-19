Everybody’s favorite rock ‘n’ roll banjo man, Todd Taylor, is back with a new single, his remake of The Pretenders 1983 hit, Middle of the Road.

Todd has made a career of picking out rock music on the five string, and hit it big with his version of Free Bird in the 1980s, winning him attention from rock music radio at the time. Since then his collaborations with multiple artists like the Oak Ridge Boys have taken him to the Grand Ole Opry, and his charity work on behalf of the Multiple Dystrophy Association saw him appearing on the famous Jerry Lewis Telethon. In 2012, Governor Nikki Haley of South Carolina presented Todd with the Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian honor bestowed by his home state.

His career is a testament to his love for the banjo, and his determination to show that even with an inherited mitochondrial disease, sufferers of MD-related illnesses can live a full life.

The music video for this latest single finds Taylor decked out in his trademark black, playing out… in the middle of the road.

Middle of the Road from Todd Taylor is available now popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.