Mid-Winter Bluegrass Festival in Denver cancelled for 2021

The promoters of the Mid-Winter Bluegrass Festival in Denver, CO had been hoping that the pandemic situation would have changed enough by February to allow them to host their 36th annual event next month, but they have decided to cancel and hold it next year instead.

Mid-Winter is always a favorite along the Front Range, giving grassers something to look forward to with an indoor festival months before the weather broke outdoors. Hosted by Ken Seaman of The Bluegrass Patriots, it is always well-attended by fans and pickers alike.

Ken posted this statement last month announcing the postponement.

The 36th Mid-Winter Bluegrass Festival has been postponed for 2021 due to safety and health reasons related to the COVID-19 situation. Although reports of a vaccine sound promising, availability to the general public before our February 2021 dates seems unlikely. Thank for you for your understanding and we will look forward to seeing you at the beautifully restored Northglenn hotel in 2022. Please support your favorite bands and musicians during the coming year in any way you can!

Ken will announce the 2022 lineup as soon as it is established.

Let’s hope for better news for festivals once spring arrives this year, and that all will go ahead as planned in 2022.