Michelle Lee launches new 24/7 bluegrass streaming channel

Popular online bluegrass radio host Michelle Lee has announced a new streaming station, Michelle Lee On Air, which is offering both hosted and randomized selections from the best of bluegrass and country music. The signal is available at no charge, seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

Over recent years, Michelle has been named the IBMA Broadcaster of the Year (2019) and the SPBGMA Bluegrass DJ of the Year (2022). She has built a large audience online, starting out with a simple home studio 27 years ago. Since then she has developed a number of programs (Bluegrass Borderline, Smoked Country Jam, Stories Behind The Songs, Bluegrass Borderline Top 10 Songs of the Week) that have aired on both streaming and terrestrial stations alike.

Lee created her own web site in 2020 to make it easier for her to stay in touch with listeners, where they could also find her archived programs. And now that site is home to her new streaming service, which will feature her recurring shows multiple times each week, with the remaining times filled with selections from current and vintage recordings by both bluegrass and country artists.

The channel is supported by advertising, so their is no fee to access the service.

Since Michelle Lee On Air is hosted through the Live 365 network, there is an app available to download for free to listen on phones, tablets, plus all iOS and Android devices, plus Alexa.

Visit Michelle Lee On Air to listen live anytime.