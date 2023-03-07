Michael Cleveland on NBC Nightly News tonight

A profile on bluegrass fiddle wizard Michael Cleveland, and his new album on Compass Records, Lovin’ of the Game, is set to run tonight (March 7) on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6:30 p.m. (ET).

Michael sat with NBC correspondent Sam Brock for an interview prior to a recent show in Florida, where they discussed the new record, and Michael’s remarkable career as a musician, despite being completely blind and very nearly deaf.

Lovin’ of the Game finds him in the studio with some heavy hitters of bluegrass, like Billy Strings, Béla Fleck, and The Travelin’ McCourys, plus appearances by country star Vince Gill, and Charlie Starr of Georgia rockers Blackberry Smoke. Cleveland’s first rate touring group, Flamekeeper, also appears on several tracks.

Compass has gone all out on publicity for this release, as you can see with this TV segment, plus a feature in the New York Times, and Michael, who has always maintained an unassuming attitude about his music, says that he is loving it.

“This has been one of the most exciting times of my career. I’ve always wanted to make the best possible records and stretch the boundary as much as I could, while still staying close to my love of bluegrass. For the album to be received in this way has been such an honor, and to be interviewed by The New York Times and NBC Nightly News has been a thrill!”

Knowing network news, it’s unlikely to be a lengthy piece, but it will be great to have Michael Cleveland, and his remarkable fiddle playing, exposed to such a large audience.

Tune in at 6:30 tonight, or set the show to be recorded, to see him in all his glory on TV.

Hats off to Michael, Compass Records, and Kimberly Williams with East Public Relations for getting Michael’s music so much attention outside the bluegrass realm.