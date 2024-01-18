Michael Cleveland on MSNBC tonight

Due to a concentration of circumstances, bluegrass fiddle maestro Michael Cleveland will be making a last minute television appearance tonight (1/18) on MSNBC.

Cleveland, in New York City for tomorrow’s sold out performance with Tony Trischka at The City Winery, celebrating Tony’s 75th birthday, was able to honor a long standing request to appear on the 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle. Tonight’s show had been intended to focus on a Republican debate, which was cancelled yesterday after one of the participants refused to take part.

So Michael is in and Nikki Haley out. Sounds like a good trade.

Tune in at 11:00 p.m. (EST) tonight for the program. Cleveland is expected to be involved in a segment in the second half of the one hour show, to talk with host Stephanie Ruhle about his upcoming schedule, which includes a European tour with Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart starting on January 30, and a string of dates with his own band, Flamekeeper, and the Louisville Orchestra billed as the In Harmony Tour starting at the end of February.

Cleveland is also sure to play some fiddle for Ruhle and her staff in his segment. If we can find video we’ll include it tomorrow.

Info on all those tour dates can be found online.