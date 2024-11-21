Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter talk fiddlin’ on the Opry

The Grand Ole Opry has released a brief interview with Jason Carter and Michael Cleveland, two extra heavy hitters in the bluegrass fiddle world, about their twin fiddle collab album coming next spring.

So far three singles from the record have been released, Jason singing Outrun The Rain and Give It Away, plus the two of them tearing up the Kenny Baker classic, Bluegrass in the Backwoods.

Opry staff caught up with the two fearless bowmen backstage to discuss the upcoming album, and them being fiddle pals for years.