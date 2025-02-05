Michael and Jason remember John Hartford With A Vamp in the Middle

Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter have announced a March 14 release date for their duo album on Fiddleman Records, Carter & Cleveland, marking it with a new single courtesy of the great John Hartford.

It’s With A Vamp in the Middle, a classic song from John’s breakout 1971 record, Aereo-Plain, also famously cut by New Grass Revival, and a jam standard wherever grassers assemble.

Jason sings the lead on this new version, with both he and Michael on twin fiddles, which Cleveland says feels like fine singing when it’s good.

“Twin fiddle is like really good vocal harmony when it’s right. When it’s super tight and together, there’s nothing else like it. It’s like our own brother duet.”

And’s plenty tight here.

Support comes from Cory Walker on banjo, Bryan Sutton on guitar, Harry Clark on mandolin, and Alan Bartram on bass. Darrell Scott adds harmony vocals.

Both bowmen are experienced professionals of long standing, who have been friends since they first met in their teens.

Carter, who was six years older at the time, says that Cleveland had something special, then at just 13 years of age.

“When I first heard Michael, I was blown away. He sounded as good as anyone out there, even back then.”

See for yourself in this strong arrangement of the familiar standard.

The single, With A Vamp in the Middle, is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Pre-orders and pre-saves for Carter & Cleveland are likewise enabled.