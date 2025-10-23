Message to My Girl from Angus Gill

Angus Gill is a successful Australian country singer and songwriter, now playing his trade in Nashville, with a new single that reimagines a New Zealand pop hit from the ’80s as a bluegrass number. In fact, his upcoming album, Postcards, is dedicated to sharing his versions of iconic Australian songs, arranged in a bluegrass and roots style.

Working with noted artists like Ronnie Bowman, Randy Kohrs, Scott Vestal, and Tim Crouch, Angus has released a grassy cut of Message to My Girl, which was originally written and recorded by Neil Finn and Split Enz in 1984. The original had a very ’80s, art rock vibe, and while Gill retains much of the flavor of that classic recording, it breaks into a decidedly grassy take that may surprise those that remember the initial track.

Angus says that this one holds a special place in his musical development.

“Another song that holds a lot of nostalgia for me. One of my favorite high school music teachers, Marie Van Gend, was always really encouraging. She once gave me an assignment to learn this song, to take me out of my country comfort zone. I’ve loved it ever since. The melodies, the harmonic sophistication… I was delighted to put my own spin on it.”

It makes a surprisingly good grasser, even including the instrumental signature from the Split Enz version.

Have a listen.

Message To My Girl is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

Angus Gill is currently back home touring in support of Postcards, which has been released in Australia. It should be available here soon as well.