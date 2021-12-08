Merle Monroe is now The Tim Raybon Band

Merle Monroe, the popular bluegrass band founded by Tim Raybon and Daniel Grindstaff, is rebranding as The Tim Raybon Band going into 2022.

It’s not as a result of any fallout between Tim and Daniel, or Daniel leaving the group, as neither of those is occurring. They simply want to place the primary focus on Tim’s singing and songwriting, and allow the band to accept dates where Daniel’s focus on his insurance business and his family in east Tennessee won’t be an issue going forward.

Grindstaff told us today that his unwillingness to travel for more than a few days at a time with responsibilities at home shouldn’t be a barrier to anything Raybon wants to achieve.

“It only made sense to transition to Tim Raybon, as his career has reached a point where he is able to devote his time, talents, and energy to music. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed playing banjo on wonderful new music and folks getting to hear Tim’s new songs and stellar singing. The change will not only allow the style of music developed to continue, but it will also allow for Tim to be more available for live appearances, and myself to play and record as my schedule allows. Your support is so very appreciated by me and I encourage everyone to support the great talents of my friend Tim. May God bless you and your family as He has continually blessed me.”

Tim is largely retired from his real estate business and has greater freedom to schedule his time than does Daniel, who has young children at home.

There won’t be any immediate change in the band’s schedule, and work on another project is already underway. A new single from Pinecastle Records is expected by February.

The press release announcing the change also references unknown “Forces outside of our control” that led to this decision to rebrand, but no further details were released. Their web site and social media pages are currently being reworked to reflect the rebranding.

Best of luck to The Tim Raybon Band going forward!