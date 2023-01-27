Mercy of a Train from Lori King & Junction 63

Skip to content
Iowa’s
Lori King & Junction 63 have a new single set to hit next week, the third from their upcoming EP, Straight from the Heartland.
This time it’s one from Becky Buller and Bill Whyte called
, with a new twist on the leaving song from a female perspective. The singer is trying to get on a fast train out of town before her trouble of a man arrives to stop her. Will she make it? Listen and see. Mercy of a Train
Lori says that she, and her husband, Joe, who form the nucleus of the band, are excited about this EP, which they hope will help them emerge from a midwestern headliner to the national stage.
“This new album is a wonderful representation of how our music continues to evolve. It features some of our favorite bluegrass singers and musicians, including Darin & Brooke Aldridge, who add an additional layer.
Getting to record at The Shop Studio with Darin producing, playing mandolin, singing harmonies, and Van Atkins engineering, mixed with Sammy Shelor’s amazing drive on the banjo, and Samantha Snyder sawing on the fiddle ,was a dream come true!
Straight from the Heartland pours our Midwestern heart into traditional music with a more contemporary twist and I couldn’t be happier with the result in this new recording.”
Lori is on bass, and Joe guitar, along with their superpicker studio pals. Have a listen…
VIDEO
Mercy of a Train will be available February 3 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.
