Memories of an Angel video from Kim Robins

Pinecastle Records has released a music video for Kim Robins, based on the song Memories of an Angel from her current album, Leave the Porch Light On.

It’s a somber number, written by Daniel Salyer, which is perfectly encapsulated in the video which switches between subdued color and black and white imagery. The lyrics tell of an elderly man who doesn’t know what to do with himself since his wife passed on.

Have a look/listen…

Memories of an Angel and the full Leave the Porch Light On album are available from popular download and streaming services online, or directly from the artist on her web site.

