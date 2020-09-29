Melody Williamson and Geoffrey Keyes engaged

Today is a day that Melody Williamson won’t soon forget. This afternoon, the talented fiddler and singer with Williamson Branch accepted the 2020 Momentum Vocalist Award during IBMA’s Momentum Awards ceremony, streamed virtually online.

And this evening she has announced her engagement to Geoffrey Keyes. The North Carolina native is likewise deeply involved in the bluegrass music industry, as an audio engineer in the studio and on the road. He has provided live audio at many events, including ones for IBMA and the National Folk Festival, and has done sound for Dailey & Vincent on tour and for their television program, aired on the Circle network.

In typical fashion, Melody’s dad greeted the announcement with good natured wit. “We don’t look at it as losing a daughter, we look at it as gaining a sound man.”

Geoffrey and Melody have been dating for about two years now, having met while he was running sound at the Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver bluegrass festival in North Carolina. Their first date came about six months later, and he was stealthily introduced last year in the Williamson Branch music video for Blue Moon Over Texas, from their current Pinecastle album, Classy, Sassy, Bluegrassy. Keyes played the cowboy in the video snuggling up with Melody.

Geoffrey proposed back in mid-August, in a gazebo he had decorated for the occasion. The couple has not yet announced a date, but have a wedding site online with tons of pictures of them together, including the day she said, “yes.”

We wish the very best of luck to Melody and Geoffrey – there’s nothing cuter than a bluegrass couple!