Medical fund established for luthier Gary Vessel

Celebrated California luthier Gary Vessel, builder of fine violins and mandolins, suffered a severe stroke on May 7, and is currently hospitalized in critical condition. Stroke care has come a long way in recent years, and there is a realistic hope of a full recovery, though the road will be long and arduous.

Vessel’s instruments are played all over the world, and he is an active bluegrass musician as well as a luthier. He discussed both playing and building in an interview he did with us back in 2021.

Gary’s son Dylan has established a medical crowdfunding appeal online, owing to the fact that the stroke occurred during a period when “administrative issues” with the state left his father uninsured. While they are working with administrators to possibly resolve this problem, very high medical bills are already piling up and the family is concerned about how they can be paid.

Dylan shared this on the GoFundMe page:

Gary is one of the most respected and skilled luthiers in the world—a true master of his craft. His instruments are played and treasured by musicians across the globe, and his shop has been a hub of creativity, dedication, and community for decades. But beyond his skill, Gary is beloved for his generosity, warmth, passion, humor, and quiet strength. Anyone who’s met him knows how deeply he cares about the people around him, and that his love for music knows no bounds.

Unfortunately, due to some administrative issues with the state, my dad was uninsured at the time of his stroke. I am working diligently to get him retroactive coverage and will continue to look into alternative solutions, of which there are many, but those things take time, which we simply don’t have. He will be facing massive medical bills for the hospital stay, emergency services, procedures, and ongoing care. On top of that, he will be unable to work or run his shop for the foreseeable future, meaning his income—and the business he built with his own hands—is at risk.

We’re starting this GoFundMe to make sure my dad is supported with everything he needs to recover, without the added burden of financial uncertainty. Funds will go toward:

• Medical bills from the hospital, emergency room, and ambulance

• Inpatient rehabilitation and follow-up therapy

• At-home care, medical equipment, and medications

• Business expenses to preserve his shop during his recovery

• Living costs while he’s unable to work

If you know Gary personally, you know he would never ask for this kind of help himself. So we’re asking on his behalf. Whether you’re a client, colleague, musician, or friend—your support means everything to our family right now.

To date, the campaign has raised $53,000 of its $100,000 goal. The Vessel family – and the wider luthiery, bluegrass, and classical music communities in California and beyond – will greatly appreciate any support you can offer.

GoFundMe can accept donations securely online using major credit cards or PayPal.

Let’s all hope and pray that Gary’s insurance issues are resolved, and he is able to recover fully from this setback.