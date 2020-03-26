Meadowgreen Music Park donating ticket fees to canceled artists

Several popular bluegrass music venues have chosen to cancel live performances recently, and it’s no secret that this has had a negative impact on the livelihood of musicians. Meadowgreen Appalachian Music Park, under the direction of Rickey Wasson in Clay City, KY, has found quite a unique way to assist musicians who were previously scheduled to appear there this season.

Instead of simply cancelling their shows, they have decided to give ticket buyers the option to support the bands they love. The venue recently announced that ticket holders for upcoming performances can either receive a refund or can choose to donate 100% of their ticket price directly to the band they had previously planned to see in concert.

Additionally, new donations can be made to individual bands whose performances were cancelled. According to Meadowgreen’s website, they are also setting up an online donation link for each of the 5 bands that were still scheduled to perform. “If you haven’t bought tickets to a show but were planning to come and would like to donate to the bands, you can do so through these links by selecting the band or bands you want to donate to,” the site reads. “100% of proceeds will go directly to the band(s) of your choice.”

Here is the full notice from their web site:

To Our Meadowgreen Appalachian Music Park Family-

Due to the situation across our country and in all our communities, we want to let everyone know that we are cancelling the remaining shows at Meadowgreen Appalachian Music Park. Our mission as an organization is to provide a place for bluegrass musicians to play during the winter months because we know that festival season slows down during the winter. Bringing our bands to perform for our wonderful guests is the reason we do what we do, and we hate to close our doors on the remaining 5 bands. This is a tough decision, but we feel is the right decision.

We will gladly refund the full ticket price for any of our guests that have prepaid for tickets. To receive a refund for an online order the easiest thing to do is email us at meadowgreenappalachianmusic@gmail.com and let us know you would like a full refund. Give us the name the tickets were purchased under and what show you were planning to come to. When we process your refund you should get an email at the address you gave when you purchased your tickets to confirm the refund. The refund may take 3-4 days to process back to your card. You can also call 606-945-5999 during the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. If you paid cash, you can let us know an address and we will mail you a check.

We know that many bluegrass musician’s main income is playing music and venues all over the country are shutting down. As an option to support our bands, if you would like to donate your ticket purchase to the band that you bought the tickets for, we will gladly accept your prepaid tickets as a donation to the bands. We can do this for all of your tickets or some of your tickets, whatever you would like to do. We are also setting up an online donation link for each of the 5 bands that were still scheduled to perform. If you haven’t bought tickets to a show but were planning to come and would like to donate to the bands, you can do so through these links by selecting the band or bands you want to donate to. 100% of proceeds will go directly to the band(s) of your choice. To donate, simply click on the “Donate” Button below.

We love our Meadowgreen Appalachian Music Park Family and hope to see everyone out next year to support bluegrass music.

Sincerely,

The Staff of Meadowgreen Appalachian Music Park, Inc.

If you would like to help bands like Williamson Branch, the Grascals, Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, and several other groups, please consider checking out the website. I’m certain the musicians and their families would greatly appreciate it. Make sure to click that “donate” button if you can!

What a terrific example of a venue supporting artists whose shows had to be canceled!