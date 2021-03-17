McCourys to offer DelFest Lite on original DelFest weekend

More great live music news!

Having been forced by COVID circumstances to postpone the big DelFest shindig in May until September, Del McCoury and his family have decided to offer a mini festival experience over Memorial Day weekend all the same, which they have dubbed DelFest Lite. Same great taste, but less filling… and with social distancing.

It will be held at B Chord Bowery in Round Hill, VA, a longtime supporter of bluegrass and acoustic music. DelFest Lite won’t have all the spectacle of the main event, but will feature three days of great bluegrass music outdoors, May 28-30. On the bill will be The Del McCoury Band, The Travelin’ McCourys, Seldom Scene, The Gibson Brothers, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, The Price Sisters, Fireside Collective, and several others.

DelFest Lite will be held at limited capacity, and tickets go on sale this Friday (March 19).

Keep an eye on the DelFest and Del McCoury web sites on Friday, as tickets aren’t expected to last long.