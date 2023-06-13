Mayberry State of Mind from Daryl Mosley

With his latest album from Pinecastle Music, A Life Well Lived, set for release in July, bluegrass singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley has a new single to share this month.

In keeping with his penchant for positive themes in his songs, this latest is one called Mayberry State of Mind, which Daryl wrote with Rick Lang. He says that it came from precisely the inspiration you would expect from the title.

“I try to transport the listener to the good ol’ days, capturing the past and present, and including attributes like hard work, kindness, sacrifice, and love. I believe we could use more of those things in today’s world.

The song is about turning loose of the stresses and chaos of modern living and embracing a simpler approach to life. Those of us who are fans of The Andy Griffith Show know that Mayberry isn’t a place as much as it’s a state of mind.”

Mosley plays bass and sings the lead, supported by Tony Wray on guitar and banjo, Danny Roberts on mandolin, and Adam Haynes on fiddle. Jeanette Williams adds harmony vocals.

Check it out…

Mayberry State of Mind is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

A Life Well Lived is set for a July 21 release. Pre-orders are enabled now.