Maybe I’m Crazy from Dewey & Leslie Brown

Dewey & Leslie Brown have released a third single from their upcoming sophomore album, Jealousy. The married couple from North Carolina specialize in traditional bluegrass and mountain music, of the type Dewey learned playing fiddle for Ralph Stanley as a Clinch Mountain Boy for more than a decade.
With Dewey handling the bow work, and harmony vocals, Leslie plays bass and serves as primary lead vocalist for their band, The Carolina Gentlemen. Her voice is as powerful as her hubby’s fiddling, offering a high-impact bluegrass sound wherever they perform.
This latest single is one Leslie wrote,
, which she sings supported by harmony vocals from Donna Ulisse and Valerie Smith. Dewey lays down rhythm guitar along with his fiddle, Kendall Gales plays mandolin, Brandon Henson is on banjo, and Tim Spence adds lead guitar. Maybe I’m Crazy
Brown describes this furious lament thusly…
“I have experienced heartbreak in my life, and have watched many of my loved ones also struggle with relationships. I wrote this song to express the stressful and unsure feelings that one may go through when love does not go the right way.
The lyrics describe a soul longing for love and attention from someone who has pulled away their love, time and time again. The back and forth attention and rejection can eventually drive both people involved in this tumultuous relationship crazy, hence the title. Love can cause people to act out crazy behaviors and sometimes feel the helplessness of wanting to die. I think this song really expresses that struggle.
I hope you enjoy
Maybe I’m Crazy! I’m honored to have two amazingly talented legends in the music industry singing with me on this track, Valerie Smith and Donna Ulisse; they really made this song and the lyrics come to life.”
Have a listen…
Maybe I’m Crazy is available now from popular download and streaming sites online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
