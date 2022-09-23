May I Sleep In Your Barn Tonight Mister from Danny Paisley

Pinecastle Records has released what they have called the final single from Bluegrass Troubadour, their current album with legendary bluegrass balladeer Danny Paisley.

Bluegrass fans love Danny because it sings the old time way, true to the style his father, Bob, had preserved for decades. Danny learned at the feet of the master, spending much of his youth working in his dad’s band, just as his son, Ryan, is doing now.

This single is as about as old time as it gets, May I Sleep In Your Barn Tonight Mister, sometimes described as the definitive early country song. Written by North Carolina banjo man Charlie Poole, and recorded with his North Carolina Ramblers in 1925, the song has been covered dozens of times by prominent bluegrass and country artists ever since.

Paisley’s cut finds him supported by his touring group, The Southern Grass. Ryan Paisley is on mandolin, Bobby Lundy on bass, and Mark Delaney on banjo. Danny sings lead and plays guitar, with harmony vocals from Ryan and Bobby. Matt Hooper adds fiddle to the track.

If you like traditional bluegrass, it doesn’t get much better than this.

Have a listen…

May I Sleep In Your Barn Tonight Mister and the full Bluegrass Troubadour album are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be purchased from Amazon and other music resellers.

Radio programmers can get the tracks from AirPlay Direct.