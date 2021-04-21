May 7 deadline for Common Ground Songwriting Contest

Writers of bluegrass and other acoustic songs still have time to enter the 4th Annual Common Ground On The Hill Acoustic Roots Songwriting Contest.

To be eligible for judging and cash prizes, songs must be submitted my 11:59 p.m. (EDT) on May 7. Winners will be announced in early June.

The cost to enter is $25 per song. The writer of the first-place entry, as selected by a panel of professional songwriters, will receive $300 and free tuition to any Common Ground on the Hill music class offered during this summer’s virtual Traditions Weeks camps. The second-place writer will receive $150, while third place is worth $75. Honorable mentions may be awarded at the judges’ discretion.

Entries in recent years have included bluegrass, old-time, folk, blues, Americana, and acoustic jazz.

David Morris, bluegrass songwriter, contest director, and songwriting class teacher at CGOTH’s annual summer camps, says that the competition is valuable for writers, even if you don’t capture a prize.

“This contest is a terrific opportunity to showcase your roots music writing and music. The judges always have a difficult time scoring the songs and breaking out the handful of winners. But even if you don’t win, you get your songs heard, and you get to hear the winning entries to see how your writing measures up. Plus the entry money goes to a good cause: CGOTH’s scholarship fund to help deserving students attend the summer music and fine arts classes.”

Details and entry forms can be found on the Common Ground on the Hill web site, where you can learn more about the organization, its popular camps, and its concert series.