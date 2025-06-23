Matt Wright returns to the Larry Stephenson Band

Matt Wright with Larry Stephenson at SPBGMA – photo © Dream Bee Art Photography

Bluegrass veteran Larry Stephenson has announced the return of bassist Matt Wright to his touring band. Matt had previously held this role from June 2014 through October 2018.

Stephenson says that he is delighted to have Wright back with the band.

“We are extremely happy about his return and that he’s able to fit playing with us again, along with his busy schedule at home in Waynesville, NC. Matt’s a great guy and wonderful to travel with on the road.

Matt also played bass and sang on two of our most popular CDs, Weep Little Willow and 30, both found on our Whysper Dream Music recoding label.”

Larry also shared best wishes to departing band member Norbert McGettigan.

“I have to say we couldn’t have had a better bass player, singer, and a guy who knows how to travel than Norbert McGettigan the last year and a half with us as well. We wish him all the best with his new endeavors in music here in the Nashville area.”

Matt joins Larry on mandolin and lead vocal, Derek Vaden on banjo, and James Story on guitar. He played his first show back with the Larry Stephenson Band over this past weekend at Nashville’s Station Inn.

You can check Larry’s web site for where he will be performing throughout the year.