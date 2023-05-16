Matt Downing to Larry Stephenson Band

The Larry Stephenson Band has announced Matt Downing as their new guitar player, stepping in for Nick Dauphinais who held down that position for many years.

Downing has worked as a bluegrass banjo and guitar player since he was in school, and has mastered mandolin and bass as well. From the time he was four years old Matt has been lured by the appeal of music. Growing up in the Texas panhandle, he fell in love with both bluegrass and western swing, especially after hearing Flatt & Scruggs for the first time as a boy.

Over the years he has had the opportunity to perform with several of his favorite country and bluegrass acts, like Melvin Goins, James King, Janie Fricke, Dolly Parton, and Charlie Louvin.

Now he is delighted to join up with Larry and his talented band, which also includes Derek Vaden on banjo, and Andy Brown on bass.

Matt tells us that he is rarin’ to go.

“I’m so excited to be part of Larry’s band! I grew up listening to his mandolin playing and his lead/tenor singing. I am looking forward to many years to come playing some g-runs and picking some good ol’ bluegrass music with The LSB!”

Larry’s new guitar man is currently living in central Texas, but is planning a move to Arkansas to be closer to the band.

You can check the Larry Stephenson Band schedule online.