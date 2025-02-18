Mason Wright to Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run have announced a new addition to the band, welcoming Virginia fiddler Mason Wright to the fold. He fills the spot recently vacated by Max Silverstein.

Like many bluegrass artists, Mason grew up in a family band environment. All of his siblings and himself were part of a band called The Wright Kids, based near Rocky Mount, VA. As the oldest, Mason aged out and headed off on his own before his younger brothers and sister became something of a sensation in 2008, appearing on several episodes of America’s Got Talent.

Again like his siblings, Wright studied both classical violin and bluegrass fiddle, attending the Shenandoah Conservatory while also performing as a member of Lonesome Highway. Later he became a member of Audie Blaylock and Redline, and following that assignment, Dunlap and Mabe. Mason has done session and fill-in work for a number of other artists, including Vince Gill, Lonesome River Band, and Ronnie McCoury, and maintains a stable of serious students of both violin and fiddle, online and in person, from his home in Winchester, VA.

He says that he’s ready for this new adventure.

“I am honored and excited to be joining Seth Mulder and Midnight Run! From the first note we played together, I knew this was something special. There’s an undeniable chemistry in this band—a deep respect for tradition but also a fire to push every performance to its highest level. That’s exactly the kind of energy I thrive on.

I’m excited to hit the road, meet the fans, and bring everything I’ve got to each show. Midnight Run is known for delivering bluegrass the way it ought to be—driving, exciting, and from the heart.

I’m honored to be part of that legacy and can’t wait to see where this road leads!”

Wright joins Seth Mulder on mandolin and lead vocals, Anthony Howell on guitar, and Tyler Griffith on bass. A new banjo player is expected to be named soon.

The boss man says they are delighted to have him on board.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome Mason to Seth Mulder & Midnight Run! Not only is he an incredible fiddle player, but he’s also a fantastic person to be around. His energy, musicianship, and passion for bluegrass are a perfect fit for the band, and we can’t wait to hit the road and make some unforgettable music together!”

Keep an eye on the Midnight Run web site for a chance to catch them somewhere near you.