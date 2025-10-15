Mason Wright leaving Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

Mason Wright, fiddler with Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, has indicated that he will be leaving the group at the end of this year.

A veteran performer, Mason grew up studying both bluegrass and classical music. He went on to study violin performance at Virginia’s prestigious Shenandoah Conservatory, and has toured as a member of a number of popular bluegrass groups, including Lonesome Highway, Audio Blaylock and Redline, and Dunlap & Mabe.

Wright explained a bit about his reasons for coming off the road.

“This past year has been an absolute blast — traveling the world and playing music with Seth and the guys — has been an incredible experience. From Europe to Canada and all across the US, I’ve had the chance to play amazing venues and meet so many great people. I’m truly grateful to Seth for bringing me into the band and giving me the opportunity to share the stage with such talented musicians.

That said, having such a busy schedule has kept me from doing other things I enjoy, so I’ve decided to step back to make more space for the other parts of my musical life.

Outside of playing, my other passion is teaching. I love helping people learn and reach their goals. I’ve had my own private fiddle studio for about ten years, and I’m excited to put more energy back into that. I also recently launched a Patreon where I teach fiddle online, so I’ll be creating a ton of content for that — along with more videos for my YouTube channel.

On the gig side of things, I already have a few shows lined up. I’m excited to play locally with friends and fill in with other bands here and there. However, I’m not done with band life. I’m definitely open to the right opportunity when it comes along.

I want to thank all the guys — Seth, Tyler, Anthony, and Carter — for an awesome experience. I’m proud to have you all as friends!”

Here’s video of Mason with Midnight Run in Ireland this past summer.

You can find out about fiddle lessons, either in person in Winchester, VA or online, by visiting Mason’s web site or Patreon page.