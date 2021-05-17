Mason Via to Mountain Fever Records

Skip to content
2021 continues to come up roses for
Mason Via. The young North Carolina bluegrass artist started the year as a contestant on on ABC Television. He showed up on TV where the judges loved him, but was cut when the contestants were trimmed to only two dozen. Then came a call from Americana string band icons, Old Crow Medicine Show, asking if he would like to audition for a vacancy in the band. That one stuck, and Via has joined the group, debuting with them on the Grand Ole Opry last week. American Idol
With his head still spinning, Mason now joins the artist roster at
Mountain Fever Records, who announced today that he has signed a contract to create a bluegrass album for the label.
Mark Hodges, President of the Mountain Fever Music Group, is delighted to bring him on board.
“Needless to say, we are glad to help facilitate in bringing some of Mason Via’s music career dreams to life. He’s focused and talented, and that’s a good start!”
No additional details are available at this time, but it seems fair to expect to hear new music soon from this fast-rising 23 year old picker and singer.
