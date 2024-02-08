Mason Ruble Scholarship to Ozark Mountain Music Bluegrass Camp

The Mason Ruble Memorial Fund, created in honor of the talented young Kansas banjo player who lost his life in a tragic automobile accident last fall at only 20 years of age, will be offering a scholarship for one student at the 2024 Ozark Mountain Music Bluegrass Camp in Branson, MO.

The Camp, for bluegrass pickers 10 to 18 years old, runs July 11-15 at the Michel Homestead, a converted barn and venue in Branson. There will individual and group classes for guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, and bass offered during the week. Vocal lessons will also be available for singers.

Students are placed into a band as soon as Camp begins, and all will receive coaching on their instrument and as a band member. They even work with their young charges on becoming a good stage MC. There are band practices with an instructor as a part of each day, and jam sessions in the evening.

At the end of the week, the various student bands will offer a concert for their families, and anyone interested in young bluegrass artists.

As Mason was known for his willingness to spend time with young pickers wherever he went, a full scholarship for one student will be offered this year, a value of over $500.

Students and families interested in applying for this Mason Ruble Scholarship are asked to reach out to the Memorial Fund by email.