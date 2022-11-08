Mashbluegrass D-28 releases from O’Connor, Rice, and Crary

Skip to content
Mark O’Connor has released as a single an historic recording from 1978 that is sure to excite fans of flatpicking guitar all over the world. It’s a lost track from the sessions for his landmark album,
Markology, which demonstrated that the then 17 year old fiddle virtuoso was also a formidable guitarist.
During the tracking for
Markology, Tony Rice and Dan Crary were both invited to record with O’Connor. After the tunes they were scheduled to record were finished, the three pickers stuck around in the studio for some informal jamming. And unbeknownst to Mark, the engineer rolled tape for the whole thing.
Just a few weeks ago O’Connor learned that this track existed, and has had it mastered and released to share with guitar lovers everywhere. Called
, the tune runs for more than eight minutes as these three masters play over a set of changes. Mashbluegrass D-28
Mark provided this legend for listeners who may not be adept in recognizing who is who:
Kickoff – Mark O’Connor (center channel) :00 – :32
First solo – Dan Crary (right channel) 00.32 – 2:57
Second solo – Tony Rice (left channel) 2:57 – 5:38
Third solo – Mark O’Connor (center channel) 5:38 – 7:50
Finale and ending (all three) 7:50 – 8:15
He says that he taught Tony and Dan the chords and the ending, but everything else was improvised.
Check it out…
VIDEO
It’s a remarkable look at a time gone by. What a great find!
Mark has made
Mashbluegrass D-28 available as a single from popular download and streaming services online.
