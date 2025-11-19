Mary’s Rock from Dale Ann Bradley

Pinecastle Records has a new single from a perennial bluegrass favorite, Dale Ann Bradley, a captivating story song about a beautiful young woman whose fate was sealed by scheming men.

It’s called Mary’s Rock, a mid-tempo burner written by Ellen Britton and Will Hopkins, which tells of young Mary’s betrothal and marriage to Francis, arranged to pass vast tracts of land into his family’s holdings. The day after they are wed, Francis invites Mary to walk with him into the woods, and we all know what that means in a bluegrass song.

As always, Dale Ann delivers this one with all the emotive force it requires, ably supported by Matt Leadbetter on reso-guitar, Bryan Turner on bass, and Tony Wray on guitar, banjo, and mandolin. Tony and Bryan also sing harmony.

It’s a very strong track and a memorable song.

Have a listen.

Mary’s Rock is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.