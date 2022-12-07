Mary, Did You Know from Ashley Lewis

Independent bluegrass artist Ashley Lewis has a new single for Christmas this year, her version of the contemporary favorite, Mary, Did You Know.

The song, which had its origins in the Gaither Vocal Band, was written by Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene, and first recorded by Michael English in 1991. Since that time, it has been covered by dozens, if not hundreds of vocalists worldwide, and finding its way into Christmas services in many denominations.

Mary, Did You Know has an almost universal appeal to young mothers, as its lyrics are posed as questions to the mother of Jesus, wondering if she could be aware of all that was coming his, and her, way in the years ahead as she looked down on him in a manger in Bethlehem.

Ashley has brought in her favorite producer, Jimmy Mattingly, fiddler with Garth Brooks, who mixed and mastered the track. With Lewis on mandolin and vocal, Gary “Biscuit” Davis provided banjo, and Dennis Crouch bass, with Jan Underwood on harmony vocals.

Lewis said of the sparse and spacious arrangement…

“This song has always been so special to me, I would sing it every year at our church’s candlelight Christmas Eve service. Once again, I am blown away and mesmerized by Jimmy Mattingly’s artistry. He captured the magic of this song, combining the incredible talents of Gary ‘Biscuit’ Davis and Dennis Crouch to produce a piece that sparkles with his signature, and reflects the miracle of this season.”

Have a listen…

Ashley is making her version of Mary, Did You Know available as a free download from her web site for a limited time as her Christmas gift to the bluegrass community. Radio programmers can get a copy from AirPlay Direct.

Those who do business with Bluegrass Today may know Ashley in her capacity as our Advertising Manager. We salute her for her hard work, as well as her fine music.

