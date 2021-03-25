Marty Raybon back to bluegrass, signs with Billy Blue Records

When Marty Raybon announced back in 2014 that he was rejoining Shenadoah, the country act that had brought him international acclaim, he was quite adamant in telling us that his bluegrass fans shouldn’t despair. He swore that he would be back to bluegrass before long, and he has proven true to his word.

Today we have great news to share, that Raybon is at work now on a new bluegrass and acoustic roots album, and has signed on with his old friend Jerry Salley at Billy Blue Records.

He says that it feels like home cutting grass tracks again.

“I am proud to say I have inked a deal with Billy Blue Records. The past few weeks have been more than satisfying. To get in the studio and hear banjos and fiddles in the headphones has been a soothing of the spirit.

After being away from it for a while, I realized this is more than scratching an itch for me,. It is truly the addition of the drive and strum of bluegrass music. I love it.”

In addition to this exciting report, we have a sneak peek at Raybon’s new single, releasing tomorrow. It’s one written by his brother Tim, of Merle Monroe, called Walking The Floor, a good, old fashioned “I’m through with you” number with a driving bluegrass beat.

Here’s a lyric video, perhaps styled to take advantage of Marty’s popularity in the country market.

Salley, Creative and A&R Director for Billy Blue, says that he and his team are stoked to be working with Raybon.

“I have been honored to be Marty’s friend for many years. There just aren’t words to express how excited our team is to welcome him back to his bluegrass roots. We’re thrilled to represent Marty’s creative bluegrass efforts, and eager to share his forthcoming album.”



Walking The Floor will be available on Friday, March 26, from many of the popular download and streaming sites online.

Hallelujah! It’s so nice to hear Marty Raybon back in the bluegrass.