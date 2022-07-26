2022 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards nominees announced

This morning in Nashville the International Bluegrass Music Association announced the nominees for their 33rd annual Bluegrass Music Awards. This yearly ritual grabs the attention of everyone in the bluegrass world, when fans, artists, labels, radio, pickers, singers, songwriters, and media folks join together to see who is up for our music’s biggest honors.

Also announced this morning were the 2022 inductees into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, and recipients of this year’s Distinguished Achievement Awards, given to people and organizations who have made extraordinary contributions to bluegrass music. IBMA will announce the nominees for their Momentum and Industry awards in the coming weeks.

And the nominees are…

2022 Hall Of Fame Inductees

Norman Blake

Paul “Moon” Mullins

Peter Rowan

2022 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipients

Dan Crary



FreshGrass Foundation

Steve Huber

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Peghead Nation

2022 IBMA Bluegrass Music Award Nominations

Entertainer Of The Year

Billy Strings

Del McCoury Band

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

Sister Sadie

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Vocal Group Of The Year

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Del McCoury Band

Sister Sadie

Instrumental Group Of The Year

Billy Strings

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart

The Travelin’ McCourys

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

New Artist Of The Year

Rick Faris

Fireside Collective

Laura Orshaw

Jaelee Roberts

Tray Wellington

Song Of The Year

Blink of an Eye – Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (artist); Robert Amos (writer); Pinecastle Records (label); Bobby Lundy/Danny Paisley/Ryan Paisley/Wes Easter (producers)

Deep River – Rick Faris (artist); Rick Faris/Brink Brinkman (writers); Dark Shadow Recording; (label), Stephen Mougin (producer)

I’ll Take the Lonesome Every Time – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist); Glen Duncan/Jerry Salley (writers); Billy Blue Records (label); Doyle Lawson (producer)

Red Daisy – Billy Strings (artist); Jarrod Walker/Christian Ward (writers); Rounder Records (label); Jonathan Wilson/Billy Strings (producers)

Red Daisy – Billy Strings (artist); Jarrod Walker/Christian Ward (writers); Rounder Records (label); Jonathan Wilson/Billy Strings (producers)

Album Of The Year

Bluegrass Troubadour – Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass (artist); Wes Easter (producer); Pinecastle Records (label)

Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway (artist); Molly Tuttle/Jerry Douglas (producers); Noneuch Records (label)

My Bluegrass Heart – Béla Fleck (artist); Béla Fleck (producer); Renew Records (label)

Never Slow Down – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (artist); The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys/Dave Maggard (producers); Smithsonian Folkways Recordings (label)

Never Slow Down – The Po' Ramblin' Boys (artist); The Po' Ramblin' Boys/Dave Maggard (producers); Smithsonian Folkways Recordings (label)

Renewal – Billy Strings (artist); Jonathan Wilson/Billy Strings (producers); Rounder Records (label)

Gospel Recording Of The Year

A Little More Faith in Jesus – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist); Jerry Cole/Doyle Lawson (writers); Doyle Lawson (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

He’s Gettin’ Me Ready –Darin & Brooke Aldridge with The Oak Ridge Boys (artists); Jimmy Fortune (writer); Darin Aldridge/Mark Fain (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

He's Gettin' Me Ready –Darin & Brooke Aldridge with The Oak Ridge Boys (artists); Jimmy Fortune (writer); Darin Aldridge/Mark Fain (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

In The End – Dale Ann Bradley (artist); Jill Gilliam (writer); Dale Ann Bradley (producer); Pinecastle Records (label)

In the Sweet By and By –Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley (artists); S. Fillmore Bennett/Joseph Webster (writers); Jerry Salley; (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

See You On The Other Side – Rick Faris featuring Sam Bush (artists); Rick Faris/Rick Lang (writers); Stephen Mougin (producer); Dark Shadow Recording (label)

Traveling the Highway Home – The Grascals (artist); Frankie Bailes/Walter Bailes (writers); The Grascals (producer); Mountain Home Music Company (label)

Instrumental Recording Of The Year

EMD – Scott Vestal – Bluegrass 2022 (artists); David Grisman (writer); Scott Vestal (producer); Pinecastle Records (label)

Happy Go Lucky – Doyle Lawson & Alan Bibey (artists); Doyle Lawson (writer); Doyle Lawson (producer); Billy Blue Records (label)

Ice Bridges – Billy Strings (artist); William Apostol (writer); Jonathan Wilson/Billy Strings (producer); Rounder Records (label)

Orange Blossom Breakdown – Mike Compton (artist); Bill Monroe (writer); Mark Howard (producer); Taterbug Records (label)

Orange Blossom Breakdown – Mike Compton (artist); Bill Monroe (writer); Mark Howard (producer); Taterbug Records (label)

Vertigo – Béla Fleck featuring Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Bryan Sutton (artists); Béla Fleck (writer); Béla Fleck (producer); Renew Records (label)

Collaborative Recording Of The Year

Blackbird – Special Consensus with Amanda Smith, Dale Ann Bradley, Rob Ickes, and Alison Brown (artists); J.P. Cormier (writer); Alison Brown (producer); Compass Records (label)

East Bound and Down – The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys featuring Jason Carter and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (artists); Jerry Reed/Dick Feller (writers); The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys/Dave Maggard (producers); Sound Biscuit Productions (label)

Honky Tonk Nights – Del McCoury Band featuring Vince Gill (artists); Mike O’Reilly (writer); Del McCoury/Ronnie McCoury (producers); McCoury Music (label)

Honky Tonk Nights – Del McCoury Band featuring Vince Gill (artists); Mike O'Reilly (writer); Del McCoury/Ronnie McCoury (producers); McCoury Music (label)

In the Sweet By and By –Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley (artists); S. Fillmore Bennett/Joseph Webster (writers); Jerry Salley; (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

One By One – Dale Ann Bradley with Danny Paisley (artists); Jim Anglin/Jack Anglin/Johnny Wright (writers); Dale Ann Bradley (producer); Pinecastle Records (label)

Male Vocalist Of The Year

Greg Blake

Rick Faris

Del McCoury

Danny Paisley

Larry Sparks

Female Vocalist Of The Year

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Sierra Hull

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

Instrumental Performers Of The Year

Banjo

Gena Britt

Béla Fleck

Rob McCoury

Kristin Scott Benson

Scott Vestal

Bass

Mike Bub

Jason Moore

Missy Raines

Mark Schatz

Vickie Vaughn

Fiddle

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Deanie Richardson

Resophonic Guitar

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

Guitar

Billy Strings

Trey Hensley

Cody Kilby

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Mandolin

Alan Bibey

Jesse Brock

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury

Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2022 nominees!

Winners will be announced during the 33rd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, to be held in Raleigh, NC on September 29. Tickets are available now online.