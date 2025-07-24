Marry Me – first single from Adalyn Ramey

Kentucky bluegrass singer and songwriter Adalyn Ramey has released her debut single for Dreamland Entertainment at only 13 years of age.

Her sweet voice and heartfelt charm have won this young artist a genuine following through radio airplay all over the US, primarily for her original songs recorded on a laptop at home.

For this first release together, Dreamland’s Jonathan Goodwin, who produced the track, selected a Dolly Parton song, Marry Me, which Dolly wrote about her husband, Carl Dean, who she recently lost after 60 years of marriage.

Goodwin thought that the innocence and preciousness of the song was perfect for Adalyn, so they assembled a group of Nashville all-stars and headed in to the studio. Jonathan played banjo and mandolin, with Kenny Smith on guitar, Steve Thomas on fiddle, and Mark Fain on bass.

They captured the old timey feel of Dolly’s original, which had featured in the 2002 film, Sweet Home Alabama.

Marry Me by Adalyn Ramey is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

A full album of her new music is expected in the near future.