Mark Newton returns with Square One

Lifelong bluegrass vocalist Mark Newton has had more than his share of hurdles to jump along the road to where he is today.

After a youth full of musical successes with The Knoxville Grass, The Heights of Grass, and The Virginia Squires, he moved to Nashville to pursue a solo career. Several popular recordings followed, including his hit project, Follow Me Back to the Fold: Tribute to Women in Bluegrass. For several years he also served as the talent manager for Virginia’s Graves Mountain Festival of Music, helping to produce strong lineups and interesting artist collaborations for their annual stage shows.

But in 2002 he began a health crisis that was to frustrate all his efforts for the next two decades, leaving him on death’s door more than once. It all started with a diagnosis of Hepatitis C, and Mark’s health declined steadily and gravely until receiving a liver and then a kidney transplant in 2022. Since that time, he has rebounded in a way that strikes those close to him this past twenty years as miraculous, and has allowed him to return to playing and singing bluegrass music once again.

Newton has released a new single today that effectively tells his story through a Kenny Thacker song, Square One. Though not written about Mark, he says it perfectly describes how he looks at his new lease on life.

“This song, Square One, immediately resonated with me. As artists, we all hope to have a song that allows us to express our true emotions. I’ve lived this song, and I’m thrilled to reconnect with the music that I was born and raised on and love. Many of us can relate to this; some days it seems like we’re starting back at ‘Square One.’ Every day is truly a gift.”

Support on the track comes from Clay Hess on guitar, John Wheat on banjo, Darrell Turnbull on mandolin, and Brennan Hess on bass. Mark sings the lead with Clay and Darrell handling harmonies.

You can hear the cut in this music video shot while the guys were in the studio, filmed by Jared Finck. Check it out!

Square One is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers from Get It Played and AirPlay Direct. Hosts desiring full resolution copies of the track are invited to contact Hope River Entertainment.