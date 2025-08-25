Mark Hodges retires from Mountain Fever Records

Mark Hodges, founder and owner of Mountain Fever Records, has announced his retirement, with Amanda Cook taking control of the company.

Hodges launched the label in 2008 and built a studio near his home in Willis, VA, not far from Galax. They quickly found success with artists like The Spinney Brothers, Nothin’ Fancy, Michelle Nixon, and Volume Five, eventually adding acclaimed acts like Mountain Faith, Junior Sisk, The Churchmen, The Gospel Plowboys, Breaking Grass, and East Nash Grass. They have also released projects for Darrell Webb, Blue Moon Rising, Jason Davis, Justin Moses, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, Mason Via, Cory Walker, Thomas Cassell, and many others.

Mountain Fever artists and recordings have received critical accolades, chart and radio success, and awards from IBMA, GMA (Dove), and SPBGMA, on top of their profitability and popularity on the business side.

Mark says that the experience has given him all he had hoped for, and more.

“Starting Mountain Fever Records was one of the most rewarding journeys of my life. I’ve had the privilege of working with extraordinary musicians, songwriters, and industry friends who have become like family. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who believed in the label and helped us grow into what it is today, and I have to extend my thanks to the people that had my back through the years: Melody Cochran, Sammy Shelor, Kimberly Williams, Penni McDaniel, Shari Lacy and Missy Delgado. As I step into retirement, I look forward to fishing and woodworking and spending time with family, and enjoying music from the other side of the stage.”

Through all the ups and downs of the bluegrass music business, Mark remained a cheerful soul, and a great friend to not only his own artists, but to industry folks at large, and all who recorded at the studio.

A major milestone for the label came in 2018 when Hodges and Mountain Fever re-signed Florida singer and bandleader Amanda Cook to an unheard-of seven album deal. That extraordinary show of confidence was what allowed Cook to move her family to Virginia, where she also started working in the studio. Before long she was tracking sessions, and handling public relations and radio support, until this past few years where she has been running the company herself as Chief Operating Officer.

For Mark, it is reassuring that someone like her is available to assume ownership of Mountain Fever as he steps aside.

“I could never in a million years find anyone who would take care of this business, and care as much about it as I have. Amanda has the passion, integrity, and leadership to guide the label into its next chapter. I know the music is in good hands.”

Cook says that she feels privileged to take ownership of Mountain Fever, from the man who taught her all she knows about recording and the music business.

“It’s an incredible honor to continue what Mark has built. His belief in artists, his dedication to quality, and his love for this music set the standard. I look forward to building on that foundation and supporting our roster of musicians in the years ahead.”

Artists, fans, radio hosts, and consumers will see no change in day-to-day operations, as most have already been working with Amanda for some time. Any new owners can be expected to make some tweaks over time, but don’t look for anything big in the near term. Mark will remain available for any help Cook may need in the near term.

A hearty salute to Mark Hodges as he rides off into the sunset. He’s built something of great worth to the bluegrass community, which we expect will last well into the future.

Enjoy your retirement!