Mark Delaney back to Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass

Banjo player Mark Delaney has returned to the spot he occupied with Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass for more than a decade, after nearly two years away from the band.

Mark stepped away more than a year ago to care for his elderly parents, during which time Dean Phillips held down the banjo spot. Now that his parents have passed away, he is ready to return.

Ryan Paisley shared the news with us this morning.

“We are delighted to welcome Mark Delaney back to the Southern Grass on banjo. In addition to being an exceptional musician of many talents, Mark is a joy to travel the road with.

At the end of 2022, Mark came off the road after 11 years with the band to care for his parents in their final years. Having nobly carried out that duty, and taken time for himself, we couldn’t be happier that he’s willing to walk back onto the stage with us.

Mark’s banjo playing has always had a drive and unique character that has become a favorite to us and so many others. We are thrilled that his official return will be this Saturday (10/26) in Marlinton, West Virginia.”

Delaney says that he is very pleased to be back playing with Danny.

“I’ve known Danny and Bob Lundy from the late ’80s, Bobby since his time with Bill Harrell. And ever since he rejoined the band on bass, I always say I need a food taster! 😆

Ryan was barely 11 years old when I first joined the band. He tagged along when his mom and school would allow.

I’m very happy to be with the band again. Now if I can get my fingers to do what my brain wants them to do I’ll be fine. Of course that’s always been the case. Banjos do not like to be ignored. Mine’s making me earn it this time!”

Mark’s first show back on Saturday is at Rivertown Music in Marlinton, WV.

Look for other band dates for Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass online.