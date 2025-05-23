Mark BonDurant to Billy Blue Music Publishing

Joe Dan Cornett, Director of Publishing for Billy Blue Music Publishing; Mark BonDurant (seated); Jerry

Salley,A&R/Creative Director, Billy Blue Records; and Rick Shelton, President, Daywind Publishing

Billy Blue Music Publishing has announced the signing of Ohio songwriter Mark BonDurant to their roster. The publishing company is part of the Daywind Records domain, as is Billy Blue Records, its bluegrass label.

Though the primary purpose of Billy Blue Music Publishing is to bring together songwriters to create hit songs for Billy Blue Records artists, they aren’t restricted in that way.

The company is quite proud of the six #1 songs they have produced in the past few years since launching in 2018. Their stable of writers currently includes Bob Minner, Laura Leigh Jones, Bill Whyte, David Morris, Dave Adkins, Alan Bibey, Jason Barie, Kristy Cox, Jerry Cole, John Meador, Mike Richards, Jim VanCleve, Barry Abernathy, Eric Marshall, Ben Marshall, Carson Peters, Darrell Webb, Rick Lang, and Caroline Owens.

Add to those Mark BonDurant, who has already had cuts with bluegrass artists like Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (Bacon In My Beans) and Crandall Creek (Dad Down On His Knees), plus Amanda Cook and several others.

He says that he is quite pleased to be joining that talent lineup.

“Bluegrass has a tradition of great families, and I can’t think of a better family to join than Billy Blue Music Publishing. It has been a goal, and I am humbled and appreciative to have the opportunity to write with such quality writers, and work with great friends.”

Billy Blue Director of Publishing, Joe Dan Cornett, is equally pleased to bring him aboard.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Mark to the Billy Blue Publishing family. His commitment to the craft of songwriting and the dedication he’s shown over the past few years are truly impressive. With his deep passion for bluegrass music, and storytelling through song, Mark is a natural fit for our team.

We’re excited for what’s ahead—welcome to the Billy Blue Crew, Mark!”

Best of luck to Mark in this new partnership!