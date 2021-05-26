Marcy Marxer preparing to film All Wigged Out for TV

Marcy Marxer, known to bluegrass an old time music lovers from her long-running duo with her partner, Cathy Fink, has announced plans to film her one-woman show, All Wigged Out, for possible television or movie house distribution.

The show, which features a mix of storytelling, music, and comedy, is drawn from Marcy’s six year battle with breast cancer, just recently concluded with her final chemo treatment earlier this year. Her ordeal probably didn’t seem very funny at the start, but Marxer’s sunny disposition and will to survive has allowed her to find humor in even the most challenging times.

The title, All Wigged Out, came from an observation she made about the sense of community that unites people dealing with the life changing – or ending – struggle with cancer.

“There were times when the wig shop gals gave me more information than my doctors. So did conversations with other patients in the chemo room.”

The play was finished last year, with performances scheduled at a number of theaters, until COVID restrictions made that impossible. During that down time, she and Cathy revised the production for film, and are planning to capture it professionally in a small theater this summer with an eye towards a pay-for-view release during Cancer Awareness Month in October of 2021.

To raise the necessary funds, Marxer and Fink have launched a GoFundMe campaign, hoping to raise $100,000 to cover the production costs. That may seem like a big ask, but they have already reached one quarter of that goal, and feel confident that their many fans and friends all across the US and Canada will support this effort.

GoFundMe doesn’t allow campaigns to list the various premiums that will be given to donors, but those are posted on Facebook, and include copies of Cathy and Marcy CDs all the way up to private concerts and free streams of the premiere.

They prepared this video to explain the fundraiser.

GoFundMe allows for easy and secure donations to be made using PayPal or major credit cards. Since these donations are made through the Institute of Musical Traditions, they are tax deductible as well.

To see all the details or make a contribution, simply visit their GoFundMe page online.