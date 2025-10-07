Down The Road Records has released a taste of banjo hero Tony Trischka’s next project, continuing with the Earl Scruggs tribute theme of his current album, Earl Jam. That record found Tony alongside some of the top performers in bluegrass, with Trischka playing transcriptions of Scruggs solos he had transcribed from live jam tapes.

Here we have Tony paired with Sister Sadie on a classic old time number, Maple of the Hill, tracing back to The Carter Family in 1939. The song has also been memorably recorded by The Stanley Brothers, Mac Wiseman, Ralph Stanley, Norman Blake, and others.

While Tony channels Earl, the Sadies pick and sing this wonderful ballad. It starts with a solo vocal from Jaelee Roberts, followed by Trischka’s banjo. Multiple key changes are made throughout the track which ends in a very Carter-style a cappella tag.

Interestingly, this new cut feels very modern, yet the charm of the original infuses it top to bottom.

Have a listen.

Maple on the Hill from Tony Trischka and Sister Sadie is available now from popular download and streaming services online.