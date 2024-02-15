Mandolin Store raffle to benefit Glen Duncan

The Mandolin Store in Lebanon, OH, among the most celebrated and dedicated retailers of mandolin family instruments in the world, is hosting a special raffle this month with proceeds to benefit noted bluegrass fiddler and songwriter Glen Duncan, who is recovering from both a stroke and a serious automobile accident.

A $10 raffle ticket gets you a chance to win a Northfield F5S mandolin, valued at $3,695. This is the Adirondack spruce version of the mandolin, with figured maple back and sides, and ebony bridge and fingerboard, with a sunburst top and single ply ivoroid binding.

All proceeds from the raffle, which ends February 29, will go directly to Glen’s medical and living expenses while he recovers. As you might imagine, the limited mobility that comes with a stroke, or a series of them as Duncan suffered in December, is devastating for a musician’s ability to earn a living. Though he is recovering nicely, he is still unable to use his left arm or leg.

Glen had been a popular sessions player in Nashville for years, and previously had served as a founding member with Larry Cordle of Lonesome Standard Time. He also toured with Longview and Rock Hearts, and has done studio work for nearly everyone in Nashville, from Bill Monroe, Doyle Lawson, The Osborne Brothers, and Josh Graves, to Merle Haggard, Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, and Loretta Lynn, just to name a few.

Raffle tickets can be purchased online from The Mandolin Store, and there are no limits on how many $10 chances you can buy.

They have already raised more than $5,000 in just one day, so don’t miss your opportunity both to support Glen, and perhaps get a nifty, hand made mandolin in the bargain.

Zach Vance with The Mandolin Store told us yesterday that they are honored to be able to participate in helping such a remarkable artist as Glen Duncan.

The winner will be chosen on March 1 and announced on The Mandolin Store Facebook page.